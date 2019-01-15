Security level heightened throughout Sabah, says Shafie

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (left) said all security teams in the state had been reminded not to take security situation lightly at all areas. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — A heightened level of security alertness is being implemented state-wide and not restricted to just hotspots, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said all security teams in the state had been reminded not to take security situation lightly at all areas.

This, he said, was especially during the Chinese New Year in February as more people would visit the state.

“It’s important for us to ensure that the security aspect can be improved from time to time,” he told reporters after chairing the Sabah Security Council meeting here today.

Among those present were State Secretary Datuk Hashim Paijan, state police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah, Royal Malaysian Navy Eastern Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

On the recent fire incidents at two villages, in Putatan and Pulau Banggi in Kudat, Mohd Shafie said basic necessities had been distributed to the victims.

He also reminded village heads to make pay attention to security aspects in their areas so as to prevent similar incidents.

Fifty-five houses were destroyed and 315 people made home homeless in the fire at Kampung Paasir Putih Putatan last Friday.

On Sunday, 81 houses and two teachers’ quarters were razed in Kampung Karakit Pulau Banggi in Kudat, leaving 303 people homeless. — Bernama