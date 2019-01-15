Report: Six MPs want back in Umno after exit last month

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said Umno headquarters has yet to receive any application from six MPs rumoured to be seeking to rejoin the party. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Six MPs who quit Umno to become independent lawmakers last month are applying to rejoin the party, a Berita Harian report said tonight.

The report said that the six had succumbed to legal pressure from Umno after the party filed a lawsuit against the parliamentarians on their exodus last month.

It cited a party source who claimed discussions between the six MPs, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the party’s Council of Advisors chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had already taken place.

“They (six Umno MPs) have already submitted their application to the party headquarters to be accepted as members last week,” the source told the Malay daily.

The MPs, who left the party on December 14, are Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (Larut), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasik Gelugor), Datuk Mohamad Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah).

However, Berita Harian also quoted Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid saying he had heard about rumours of the six MPs rejoining the party but said the party headquarters have yet to receive any application from them.

“Based on my knowledge, there is no application from the six of them but they could have applied through the divisions as they are given authority to process their application before submitting to the headquarters.

“In other words, those divisions will scrutinise their applications made online,” he told Berita Harian.

Asked if Umno would accept the six MPs, Mahdzir said Umno practiced an open policy but the approval is vested under the jurisdiction of the party’s supreme council.

“We are open to anyone who wish to join the party regardless if they are from rival parties, former party members or any party-less individuals,” he said.

Berita Harian had also contacted Tanah Merah MP Ikmal Hisham who said he had not decided to join any political party.

Since June 24, a total of 17 MPs from the once dominant Barisan Nasional (BN) component party have so far either pledged their allegiance to Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties or chose to remain independent.

An exodus of Umno MPs from Sabah and the Peninsular took place last month, reducing its federal seats to just 37 from a total of 54 after its shock defeat on May 9.

Three of their MPs have joined Prime Minister’s Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), one has joined Parti Warisan Sabah and the remaining MPs who quit have chosen to remain independent for now. — Bernama