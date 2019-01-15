Gerakan: Govt should set up RCI to probe drugs smuggling in prison

Gerakan today called upon the government to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the case of a syndicate smuggling drugs into the Simpang Renggam prison. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Gerakan today called upon the government to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the case of a syndicate smuggling drugs into the Simpang Renggam prison.

In a statement today, its President Datuk Dr Dominic Lau said that the establishment of the RCI is important to investigate, thoroughly and rectify the malpractices in the prison to avoid the prison from becoming a drug centre.

“This is a very serious crime when it involves prison wardens and outsiders in cahoots. So the police must find out who is the mastermind of this case and more importantly to review the prison system to guarantee such things do not happen again,” he said.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun revealed that the police had taken down a syndicate that was smuggling drugs into the Simpang Renggam prison with the arrest of five men on Saturday.

Police also seized drugs worth RM814,000 from the men, aged between 26 and 30. — Bernama