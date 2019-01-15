Former nanny says Sultan Abdullah inherits noble character from his parents

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah during the swearing in ceremony as the new Sultan of Pahang in Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 15 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has shown his gentlemanly and humble mannerism, inherited from his parents, Sultan Ahmad Shah and the late Tengku Ampuan Afzan Tengku Muhammad, from a very young age.

Former nanny Hashimah Mat Ali said Sultan Abdullah was an easy child to look after due to his good nature and without any form of naughtiness, unlike other children.

Hashimah, 80, expressed her gratitude and happiness to see the baby she was looking after has ascended the throne after succeeding his father who is gravely ill.

Referred as ‘Ummi’ (mother in Arabic) by Sultan Abdullah, Hashimah was looking after His Royal Highness since he was three days old until he was 10.

“I was 17 years old when I became the nanny and I was worried about having to look after the child of the then Pahang Crown Prince (Sultan Ahmad Shah).

“However, the hospitality and kindness shown by his mother (Almarhum Tengku Ampuan Afzan) and his father (Sultan Ahmad Shah) wiped all the fears and gave me the confidence that I could look after their baby well,” she told Bernama when met here today.

Hashimah was present during the proclamation of Sultan Abdullah as the sixth Sultan of Pahang at Istana Abu Bakar today and was able to meet Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Puan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah after the royal reception.

Tunku Azizah was seen unable to control her emotions when the royal couple embraced Hashimah who conveyed her congratulations on the proclamation.

Sharing her experience, Hashimah said Sultan Abdullah was very fond of chocolates and beans when he was young.

“He was a very easy child to look after... not fussy. In the morning, he would eat bread and eggs for breakfast. His favourite drink was Milo.

“I remember when he fractured his arm after falling from a tree while playing with his friends, he still needed me to look after him, and his parents called me up to look after him in Kuala Lumpur.

“He was 10 years old then and I was pregnant with my first baby. I returned to Pekan after he recovered... shortly after that, I gave birth to my eldest daughter and was no longer looking after His Royal Highness,” she said.

Hashimah, who has four children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild admitted that Sultan Abdullah was still looking after her wellbeing until today.

“His Royal Highness still cares about me and my family. In year 2000, Sultan Abdullah sent me and my late husband, Mohd Nor Abu Bakar (who died in 2001), to perform the Haj pilgrimage in Makkah, through the royal quota.

“Honestly, I love him like my own son, and I am really proud of his every accomplishment, while his humbleness has made him not only close to me but also to his subjects in the state,” she said.

Hashimah hoped that Sultan Abdullah would continue to be blessed with good health and strength in carrying out the duties entrusted to him and said that what he was doing now was a continuation of his father’s noble legacy.

“The Malay phrase ‘Raja dan rakyat berpisah tiada’ (ruler and his subjects shall not part) are not mere words but a reality. This phrase aptly describes Sultan Abdullah who is always loved and liked by his subjects in Pahang,” she said. — Bernama