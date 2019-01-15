Shapovalov seeks quick fix after ‘breaking’ Twitter account

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov signs a ball after winning the match against Spain’s Pablo Andujar at the Australian Open First Round in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 — Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov sought a speedy solution from social media website Twitter after revealing at the Australian Open today that he had been “kicked out” of his account which was later pulled down.

The 19-year year old cruised past Pablo Andujar 6-2 6-3 7-6(3) at Melbourne and used his post-match news conference to pitch for his account to be restored.

“Please, Twitter, let me back in,” Shapovalov told a news conference to laughter.

“I was verifying my age. They said apparently when I created my account, I was too young... so I need a verification with the parent... it’s just been a little bit of a struggle.

“I’m confused as much as you guys are on what’s going on. They just kind of kicked me out... I need to send a letter or something. I’m trying to fix that.”

Shapovalov said the enforced break from Twitter gave him more time to focus on tennis, adding that he had started working with new coach Rob Steckley during the off-season.

“We put in a lot of good work, a lot of things I really wanted to attack... obviously didn’t come out in Auckland,” the big-hitting Shapovalov, who was beaten by Joao Sousa in the warm-up tournament last week, added.

“Here, I feel like I really was able to emphasize those things. Just came out super sharp today.”

The world number 27 is one of the rising stars of the game but said he was put in his place by his idol Roger Federer earlier this week during practice.

“He destroyed me,” Shapovalov said of the 37-year-old.

“He’s still so fast. He’s got the best timing. It’s unreal what he can do with the ball. But I never realized how quick he was until we actually practiced a couple days ago.”

Shapovalov takes on Japan’s Taro Daniel in the next round. — Reuters