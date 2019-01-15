Eight police reports lodged after three days of campaigning in Cameron Highlands

General view of Cameron Highlands. Eight police reports were lodged after three days of campaigning in the area. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 15 — Eight police reports have been lodged until yesterday since campaigning for the Cameron Highlands by-election began last Saturday.

However, Cameron Highlands District police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah said no investigation papers had been initiated yet.

He said three of the reports were regarding the threat made by a senator against a Tok Batin (Orang Asli village chief) in Sungai Koyan on Jan 11.

Another case involved the report lodged by MIC Youth and Barisan Nasional (BN) regarding a photo, which went viral, of a woman in Pakatan Harapan (PH) shirt handing out money to Orang Asli residents at Pos Mension.

“The reports have been forwarded to the Election Commission (EC) and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Ashari said another case, about putting up campaign material on government buildings by BN in Sungai Koyan, had been referred to the EC on the orders of the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Meanwhile, he said 10 campaigns and talks had been held from last Saturday until yesterday, with five each by PH and BN.

On the campaign atmosphere around Cameron Highlands and Lipis, he said the situation was under control and thanked all the political parties for heeding police advice.

“It is hoped that all parties will continue to campaign in a matured manner until the end of the campaigning period, which is at midnight on Jan 25,” he said. — Bernama