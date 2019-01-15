Oppo phone with 10x optical zoom could debut this week

Will Oppo launch a phone with 10x optical zoom this week? — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 15 — Oppo sent out media invites yesterday for an event tomorrow, January 16 that may be the launch of the rumored 10x lossless zoom featuring phone according to My Drivers.

As found on My Drivers and translated by The Verge, Oppo sent out of series of media invitations captioned essentially “ten times the view, see you soon,” above the date of the scheduled event — January 16.

This invitation further supports the leak tweeted by notable tech leaker Ice universe on Christmas day stating that “The Oppo official said it will release a 10x hybrid optical zoom technology, which we will see at CES or MWC as early as possible.”

The OPPO official said it will release a 10x hybrid optical zoom technology, which we will see at CES or MWC as early as possible. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 25 December 2018

Well, the device clearly didn’t show at CES this year, so this event looks promising for such a launch. Whether or not this will be a production model or simply a prototype is not confirmed, so don’t get too excited about having a 10x optical zoom system in the palm of your hand just yet.— AFP-Relaxnews