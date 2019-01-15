Revised National Automotive Policy to cover entire automotive ecosystem, says minister

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking said the revised national automotive policy will cover the entire automotive ecosystem and include the new elements of technology. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The revised national automotive policy (NAP), which is expected to be unveiled this year, will cover the entire automotive ecosystem and include the new elements of technology, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

The new elements include the next generation vehicle, mobility as a service, Industrial Revolution 4.0 and artificial intelligence.

He said his ministry was currently conducting a review of the policy.

“It will also be a holistic policy that covers the comprehensive development of the automotive industry, including areas such as supply chain, human capital, development of charging facilities, after market and others,” he said in his speech at the launch of Perodua Aruz here today.

Darell said the Malaysian automotive industry contributed about RM40 billion or four per cent to Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product, with a workforce of more than 600,000.

It currently comprises 27 vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), an estimated 53,000 aftermarket establishments, and about 700 parts and components suppliers.

Vehicle sales were also more positive in 2018, the minister noted.

In the January-November 2018 period, a total of 550,526 units were sold, up 5.5 per cent from 521,907 units during the same period in 2017.

“Perodua has a market share of almost 38 per cent and with the introduction of Aruz into the Malaysian market, it will further strengthen this national car manufacturer’s market share in Malaysia.

“Continue making money for the company and for the country,” he said.

Perodua today officially launched its latest sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Aruz, which has already received 2,200 bookings since order-taking began on January 3 this year. — Bernama