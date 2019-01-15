Soon Huat-Shevon in second round, but set sights on Peng Soon-Liu Ying

National mixed doubles players Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai play against Hong Kong’s Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung in the first round of 2019 Perodua Malaysia Masters at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai will be up against Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Wakana Nagahara tomorrow, but they are already looking ahead to a possible quarter-final clash against compatriots Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying in the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2019 badminton championships.

Soon Huat-Shevon began their campaign with a 23-21, 21-14 win over Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung of Hong Kong today to set up a second-round match against the Japanese pair.

Hoki-Nagahara, meanwhile, downed Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 21-9, 19-21, 21-17 in the first round at the Axiata Arena.

“If we meet them (Peng Soon-Liu Ying) in the quarter-finals, we will make sure we are well prepared because they are very experienced and one of the best mixed doubles pairs in the world.

“We used to train with them before they turned professionals, so it won’t be awkward playing against them. Anyway, if we both make the last eight, at least Malaysia will be assured of a pair in the semi-finals,” said Soon Huat.

Soon Huat-Shevon are now the top mixed doubles pair under the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) banner following Peng Soon-Liu Ying’s decision to quit the national body and turn professional last December.

And Soon Huat admitted that there was additional pressure on him and Shevon now.

“I’d be lying if I said there was no pressure. We are still learning to handle the pressure as we were only paired up three years ago.

“They (Peng Soon-Liu Ying) are far more experienced and know how to handle the pressure,” said Soon Huat.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, who won the Thailand Masters last week, will begin their campaign tomorrow against France’s Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for Malaysia’s second mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, who lost 22-20, 11-21, 15-21 to fourth seeds Chris Adcock-Gabriella Adcock of England in the first round. — Bernama