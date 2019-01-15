Perodua Aruz launched, set to make waves in SUV market

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (fourth left) launching the new Perodua Aruz SUV car in Kuala Lumpur, January 15, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Perodua, Malaysia’s leading compact carmaker, has tonight launched the Perodua Aruz, marking its return to the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment since the Kembara and Nautica some ten years ago.

Two variants are on offer, the 1.5-litre and 1.5-litre Advanced priced at RM72,900 and RM77,900 respectively.

They come with six airbags and an upgraded Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0, with pedestrian detection and increased operational speeds on the Advanced variant.

Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said SUVs are enjoying a big rise globally as buyers like their versatility, comfort, high driving position, good visibility and increased space while still maintaining a compact footprint.

“With Perodua Aruz, many more Malaysians can enjoy the benefits of an SUV plus advanced features typically found only in pricier vehicles. This makes the Aruz among the best-value SUVs on sale today,” he said at the launch of the new model at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) tonight.

The seven-seater SUV was launched by Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Darrell Leiking and witnessed by Perodua chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaruddin and Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, His Excellency Dr Makio Miyagawa.

With 95 per cent of its components locally sourced, the Perodua Aruz is the fourth Energy Efficient Vehicle from Perodua.

The others are the Perodua Axia in 2014, Bezza in 2016 and the new Myvi in 2017.

Since taking orders on January 3, Perodua have already received 2,200 bookings.

“The Perodua Aruz is expected to complement our existing product line up and based on our value proposition we expect sales to average 2,500 monthly or 31,200 units by the end of 2019,” said Zainal.

“As a People First company, Perodua has always been about making advanced technology and latest trends accessible to as many Malaysians as possible.”

Five colours are available Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Electric Blue, Granite Grey and a new Amazon Green.

As an added bonus, from January 9 onwards, all customers who purchase a Perodua Total Protect Plus motor insurance will enjoy free Perodua Auto Assist benefits including free unlimited unnamed drivers, flood allowance up to RM1,000 and a Personal Accident coverage up to RM10,000.

The Perodua Aruz has been awarded a five star ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) safety rating by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).