Malaysian labour force as of Nov 2018 totalled 15.46 million

The unemployment rate remained at 3.3 per cent in November. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — The number of labour force in November 2018 increased by 2.5 per cent to 15.46 million compared to15.08 million during the same month the previous year, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

In a statement issued today on the Key Statistics of the Labour Force in Malaysia November 2018, Mohd Uzir said during the same period, the number of employed residents also increased 2.5 per cent to 14.94 million.

“The labour force participation rate in November 2018 dropped 0.1 per cent to 68.4 per cent compared to the previous month, but increased 0.5 per cent to 67.9 per cent compared to the same month in 2017,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the unemployment rate in November 2018 remained at 3.3 per cent since September 2018.

He said the recorded number of unemployed persons was 516,200, an increase of 2.2 per cent compared to November 2017. — Bernama