Minor quake hits Ranau

File picture shows stones scattered on the road to Timpohon Gate as a result of a magnitude 5.2 earthquake that rocks Ranau on March 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — A minor earthquake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck Kundasang, Ranau at 2.15pm today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department website, the quake occurred about 11 kilometres northeast of Ranau.

Ranau Fire and Services Station chief Jimmy Lagung, when contacted by Bernama, said tremors were only felt in the Mount Kinabalu vicinity.

He said they did not receive any emergency calls while the Mount Kinabalu Search and Rescue Team (MOSAR) informed them that the situation at the hiking area was under control.

He said this was the first tremor recorded this year since the 2015 earthquake in the area which claimed 18 lives. — Bernama