Police confirm no rape case involving Standard One pupil by classmates in Johor

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd confirmed that there was no rape incident involving a seven-year-old girl, allegedly committed by three of her classmates in a school in the city. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 15 — Police have confirmed that there was no rape incident involving a seven-year-old girl, allegedly committed by three of her classmates in a school in the city.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the incident was not as viralled (on social media), and that police had conducted an investigation immediately after receiving a report on the matter.

“So far, what was viralled was actually the issue of the preliminary check-up when they brought (the pupil) to the doctor. However, after a thorough examination by a specialist, no such thing happened.

“The issue was that a school cleaner saw several boys and a girl in the toilet. We are conducting a thorough investigation, the child was sent for a medical examinations and we have received a reply that there was no rape incident,” he told by reporters here today.

Earlier, a police report on the alleged rape in a toilet of the school went viral.

According to the report, she was brought by her mother to a hospital here for a check-up and based on her mother’s statement, the school informed that her daughter was found in the boy’s toilet with three of her classmates by the school cleaner. — Bernama