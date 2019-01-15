Muhammad Adib’s family wants smooth and quick inquest

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to Muhammad Adib’s parents, Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid and Asma Aziz, at their home in Kampung Tebengau in Kuala Kedah January 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 15 — The family of the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kasim is hoping that proceedings on the inquest to determine the cause of the death of the firefighter scheduled to start on January 18 will run smoothly.

His father, Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, 63, said the family also hoped that the process could be conducted quickly to give justice to his second child while bringing the offender to court.

“My family and I hope for it to go smoothly to seek justice, indeed during the incident, I as a father was very sad and affected, but praise be to Allah, we were able to face it with patience and perseverance,” he told reporters at his home in Kampung Tebengau here today.

He added that to this day, his home was still being visited by members of the public who wanted to share the sadness and sympathy over the incident that claimed his son’s life.

“My wife (Asma Aziz, 51) and I miss him very much and every day we will visit his grave at the Masjid As-Saadah cemetery near our house to offer our prayers so that Allah may bless his soul,” he said.

Earlier, the media had reported that case management on the inquest has been fixed on Jan 18.

Solicitor-General III Mohd Hanafiah Zakaria said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had filed the case documents with the Registrar’s Office of the Shah Alam Court Complex on Dec 27 and the court subsequently fixed the date.

The Coroner’s Court that will sit at the Shah Alam Court Complex.

Prior to this, police had completed the investigation papers into the death of the Subang Jaya Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) unit’s firefighter, which have been handed over to the public prosecutor for further action.

Muhammad Adib was severely injured, believed to have been attacked and beaten by a mob during a riot near the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27.

He died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Dec 17.

Earlier, Mohd Kassim and Asma had received a visit from Tunku Temenggong Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah at their house this morning.

Her Highness, who is also the chairman of the Sultanah Bahiyah Foundation (YSB), conveyed her condolences and made a contribution to the family. — Bernama