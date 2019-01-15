Perkasa wants action taken against suspects in Muhammad Adib's death

A banner is seen at a gathering of Malay groups in Ipoh to demand justice for Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim December 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Malay rights group, Perkasa, has urged the government to take action against the suspects involved in the murder of fire fighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim during the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple riots last November.

Its information chief Nasrul Ali Hasan Abdul Latif issued a statement on his personal Facebook page questioning why no legal action have been taken against the suspects.

“Perkasa finds it strange why the suspects are still free and not charged in court. The authorities must be given full power to handle this case to ensure the culprits who beat the victim to death will face justice through fair and transparent investigations,” said Nasrul.

He also supported Muslim umbrella group, Ummah, to ensure that there are no political interference or politicising in the investigation.

Nasrul also reiterated his president Datuk Ibrahim Ali’s call for the government to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry to seek evidence over the matter.

“Perkasa holds firm to the rule of law. If someone is found guilty, the person must receive punishment equal to the crime committed,” he said.