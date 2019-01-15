Prime Minister’s Office to form committee to reduce govt debt, liabilities

The Prime Minister’s Office today announced the establishment of the Debt and Liability Management Committee, which would report directly to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, 15 Jan — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today announced the establishment of the Debt and Liability Management Committee, which is tasked with reducing the government’s debt and liabilities to a manageable level within 18 months.

PMO in a statement today said the committee would report directly to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The five committee members are experts in finance, economics, and law.

They are Treasury secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, Attorney General’s Chambers head of advisory division To’ Puan Azian Mohd Aziz, economic adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Muhammed Abdul Khalid, Bank Negara Malaysia board member Gooi Hoe Soon and Securities Commission board member Faris Rabidin.

PMO said the appointments were effective immediately.

The committee was proposed during the tabling of the 2019 Budget in November last year. — Bernama