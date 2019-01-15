Sultan Abdullah to decide soon on new Tengku Mahkota of Pahang

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah during the swearing in ceremony as the new Sultan of Pahang in Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 15 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, decreed that he will decide on the heir to be appointed as the new Tengku Mahkota after a family discussion.

Sultan Abdullah said that although it could be predicted who would be appointed, he needed time to make his decision before announcing it.

“I believe that everyone, more or less, can make a prediction going by tradition ... I just want to make sure, to convince myself first, only then can I decide and make an announcement.

“He (Tengku Panglima Besar Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah) is currently undergoing military training (at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst) in the United Kingdom ... he sends his regards to all,” he said in reference to his son.

Sultan Abdullah spoke to reporters after he was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Abu Bakar here today. He was the Tengku Mahkota and the Regent of Pahang prior to ascending the throne.

Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, succeeding his father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah and it was made in accordance with Article 9A, Part 1, of the Pahang State Constitution, which empowers the Pahang Royal Council, after an investigation, to persuade a ruler to abdicate due to grave illness.

He is officially addressed as Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

Meanwhile, Tengku Hassanal, the eldest son of Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, is currently undergoing a one-year training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, following his enrolment on January 7.

Commenting on his proclamation today, Sultan Abdullah once again said he felt humbled by the trust given to him by his father Sultan Ahmad Shah, his sisters and brothers and all the people in Pahang.

“Today is a meaningful day for me and I can discharge my duty to the best of my ability and I will give my all to Pahang.

“Insya Allah (God willing)... and let’s pray for all of us to be blessed by Allah, and thanks to the media which has given us and my proclamation a lot of coverage today,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah is also in line to be elected as the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong, going by the rotational system employed by the nine Malay Rulers.

When asked if he was ready to assume duties as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah said he did not want to assume anything and would let the Conference of Rulers decide because he believed that they would make a wise decision.

“I can work with anyone, I’m very approachable... I’m willing and ready to serve. Let’s hope that they (Conference of Rulers) will choose the right person and make the right decision.

“If I’m destined to be there, I will be there (as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong); it’s all in the hands of God and it’s not proper for me to say anything more,” he said. — Bernama