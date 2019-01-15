MCMC appoints ex-JPMorgan exec as MDEC CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission has appointed Surina Shukri, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co tech executive, as the new Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer.

Surina has more than 20 years of experience with various multinational firms next to the banking giant, working in several fields covering financial technology, natural resources and technology.

She replaces Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, a respected figure deemed as among the most influential persons in the digital economy sector, who resigned on December 7.

Surina will hold the position for three years effective tomorrow.

“She (Surina) had built most of her professional career in the United States and has returned to Malaysia to assume her new role at MDEC,” Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said in a statement.

Surina graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economic science from The Wharton School and a bachelor’s science degree in system’s engineering from the School of Engineering & Applied Sciences.