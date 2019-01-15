Dr M extends Ponggal greetings, wishes for overflow of abundance for Malaysians

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad extended greetings in conjunction with the Ponggal harvest festival of the Tamil community today. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad extended greetings in conjunction with the Ponggal harvest festival of the Tamil community today, wishing for Malaysians to continue to enjoy an overflow of abundance.

“I would like to wish Happy Ponggal Day to the Indian community celebrating the festival. I was informed that Ponggal means an overflow of abundance and it is associated with crops and livestock. If our sustenance last year was satisfactory, I hope this year it will overflow in abundance,” he said.

Dr Mahathir delivered the message in a 43-second video clip uploaded onto his Facebook account.

The Tamil community today celebrated Ponggal which falls in the 10th month (Thai Matham) of the Tamil calendar, coinciding with the harvest season in India. — Bernama