Pahang MB pledges loyalty to Sultan Abdullah on behalf of the people

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail represented the people of the state in declaring the pledge of loyalty to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 15 — Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail represented the people of the state in declaring the pledge of loyalty to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, who was proclaimed the sixth Sultan of Pahang today.

Wan Rosdy, who conveyed congratulations over the proclamation of His Royal Highness, declared that he would do his best to ensure the sovereignty of the state was preserved under the reign of Sultan Abdullah.

He said Sultan Abdullah was like ‘the apple that doesn’t fall far from the tree’ as he had the same caring attitude for his people like his father, Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah.

“Tuanku Sultan is a source of pride for me and the people he would quickly go to the aid of any person as soon as he finds out that someone is suffering.

“This is the attitude of the royal family in this state, of how the Sultan and the people are of one heart, inseparable,” he said in his pledge of loyalty at the proclamation of Sultan Abdullah as the sixth Sultan of Pahang at Istana Abu Bakar in this royal town.

Wan Rosdy said Sultan Abdullah had reigned with excellence as the Regent of Pahang.

“... in terms of the role of the Malay rulers, Sultan Abdullah has his own clear and firm stand as he stated in the media conference in 2008 when, among others, he said the role of the ruler is not merely as a figurehead.

“... but what is more important is the role as custodian of the state, protector of Malay rights and protector of all races,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said the people of Pahang were fortunate to be living in a peaceful and safe state, as evident from the low crime rate.

He said this was made possible by the sultan’s role as a unifying factor for the people of various races, religions and economic backgrounds,” he said. — Bernama