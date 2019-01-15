Reported child abuse cases that still shock Malaysians

Child abuse incidents continue to dominate the headlines more frequently. — Graphic by Nurul Huda Mohd Dan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 – Almost three decades have passed since the horrifying death of 15-month-old baby Balasundram, who was allegedly beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend.

Despite the awareness efforts by government and private sectors, child abuse continues to dominate the headlines frequently.

Sadly, baby Balasundram’s story has been repeated time and again in the last three decades in places that children should feel safest in – their homes, schools, neighbourhoods or even under the care of nannies.

To illustrate the frequency of such alleged abuse, here are some of the reported cases that have happened in the span of just a year:

The baby was certified brain dead by doctors at the Sibu Hospital. — Bernama pic Abused nine-month-old boy dies in Sibu – January 2019

A nine-month-old toddler, who was in critical condition after being allegedly abused by his babysitter, died at the Sibu Hospital on Sunday.

The baby was declared brain dead by doctors at the hospital.

Last Monday (January 7) the victim was rushed to the hospital after his parents found him in a weak condition after picking him up from the nanny’s house.

A medical examination confirmed the victim had suffered from bleeding in the brain and fractures on the left side of the skull.

It is reported that the 39-year-old female babysitter had been operating the child care centre without a licence.

The abused boy who was eager to go to school – December 2018

Five-year-old Mohammad Dizhwar Dzaky, who had been looking forward to starting kindergarten on January 1, died after allegedly being abused by his stepmother in Johor Baru.

It was reported that the boy died after succumbing to injuries from abuse.

A post-mortem on his body later indicated that the five-year-old had died due to blunt force trauma to abdomen.

Three-year-old tortured to death by stepfather – November 2018

A three-year-old boy died last November after being treated for severe injuries allegedly received in a violent beating by his stepfather.

It was reported that the 31-year-old man, dubbed Tiger Boy, together with his wife had taken the boy, who was unconscious and covered with bruises, to the Ampang Hospital for treatment.

The boy was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Eleven-month-old girl died due to sexual and physical abuse – November 2018

After a string of rape and death cases involving children, one of the most appalling incidents that frustrated the nation was the death of an 11-month-old girl.

On November 9, the infant, Nur Muazara Ulfa, who was dubbed Zara, died at Serdang Hospital due to alleged physical and sexual abuse by the babysitter’s husband, a 36-year-old barber.

Later, the post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was due to a blunt force trauma to the head, adding that there were clear signs of physical and sexual abuse.

Following police investigation, the caretaker’s husband who was alleged to been responsible for the crime was charged on November 23 in a magistrate’s court in Kajang with murdering the infant.

The 10-month-old baby boy with his father. — Picture via Facebook 10-month-old boy died from bleeding throat – July 2018

Toddler Naufal Amsyar died last July after he suffered a seizure under the care of his 35-year-old nanny in Muar.

Following the post-mortem, it is understood that the boy had bruises on the left side of his forehead, bleeding in the eye and cracked skull.

It was also reported that the victim’s father, Nabil Fikri Anwar, who works as an enforcement assistant, had said that the babysitter claimed the boy had fallen from the baby swing twice while under her care.

Babysitter Noor Aqilah Abd Rahman was charged with two counts of abusing an infant. — Bernama pic Body of five-month-old boy found stuffed inside a freezer by babysitter – July 2018

Shockingly, a five-month-old toddler’s body was found inside a freezer compartment at his babysitter’s house in Batu Caves last July.

A post-mortem revealed that the boy, Adam Ray Moh Sufi Naeif, died from head injuries due to blunt force trauma.

The 33-year-old babysitter, Noor Aqilah Abd Rahman, was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court with two counts of abuse, leading to him being injured in the head, and disposing of the body to conceal his death on July 13.

Baby Nurul was only 47 days’ old when she was allegedly abused and murdered by her father. — Bernama pic Father allegedly abused and murdered 47-day-old daughter – February 2018

A 22-year-old father was accused of murdering 47-day-old daughter Nurul Ain Umairah at their house in Kampung Tok Panjang, Bukit Tengah in Bukit Mertajam last February.

The post-mortem report revealed that the infant died due to brain haemorrhage, besides having multiple bodily injuries, including broken ribs as well as fractured right arm and left hip.

There were also several bruises and scratches on the body, inducing bite marks on her cheeks and arms.

Nine-year-old girl allegedly abused for not reciting prayers before bedtime – January 2018

Nine-year-old Nur Aina Nabihah Mohamad Abdullah died from alleged abuse by her father and stepmother last January in Lukut, Port Dickson.

It was reported by the New Straits Times that the girl’s father had the nine-year-old doing push-ups, sit-ups, rollovers and squats aside from being beaten, slapped, kicked and even stomped on.

It is understood that the punishment was because Nur Aina did not recite prayers before bedtime.

Two-year-old boy abused to death by mother’s boyfriend – January 2018

A two-year-old in Kulai became the alleged victim of a 24-year-old jobless man, who was dating the boy’s mother.

Last January, the child was taken to the Temenggong Hospital suffering from breathing difficulties.

Based on the post-mortem report, there were bruising marks on the boy’s back and forehead.