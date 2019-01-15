Abdul Azeez, brother to be charged with money laundering and corruption tomorrow

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim at the Magistrate Court in Putrajaya October 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim have been arrested by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and will be brought to court tomorrow to face charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

MACC said the brothers were picked up at 4.30pm today, when they turned up at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The MACC today arrested Abdul Azeez with his brother in relation to investigations on corruption and money laundering cases, after obtaining permission from the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” the statement read.

MACC said both will be charged at 9am tomorrow under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money-Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002 (AMLATFPUAA).

On May 23 last year, graft-busters raided three of Abdul Azeez’s properties and seized RM1.2 million worth of domestic and foreign currencies as well as other assets including jewellery and luxury watches.

The Umno Supreme Council member claimed some of the foreign currency seized belonged to Kelab Putera 1Malaysia, while another RM500,000 was meant to finance a mission to Gaza, Palestine.

He also at that time claimed the luxury watches were mainly Chinese counterfeits of the original brands and of little consequence or value.

In September that year, the MACC also arrested Abdul Azeez and Abdul Latif.

An MACC source told Malay Mail at that time, that Abdul Azeez was being investigated over allegations of abuse of power.