State deputy minister: Step up security at residential areas in Sabah

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew (left) urged the authorities to step up security measures at all the residential areas, in the wake of the kidnapping incident involving a two-year-old girl in Telipok on Sunday.― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has urged the authorities to step up security measures at all the residential areas, in the wake of the kidnapping incident involving a two-year-old girl in Telipok on Sunday.

“I call on the authorities especially the police to enhance the security measures not only in the Telipok area but also in all areas statewide.

“We are worried and very concerned with what happened and would like to know the motive behind the kidnapping of the two-year-old girl as the police are still investigating the case,” she said when met by reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri here, today.

Liew, who is also State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, said parents should also keep a watchful eye on their children.

On Sunday, a man held a two-year-old girl at knifepoint for almost five hours at the Telipok Ria apartment block before he was shot dead by the police at a unit on the fourth floor of the apartment.

The girl is in stable condition and is being taken care of by specialists at the Likas Women and Children’s Hospital. — Bernama