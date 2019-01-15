European stocks open higher before Brexit deal vote

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rallied almost 1.0 per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 15 — European stock markets climbed at the open today in cautious deals ahead of a crunch Brexit vote.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies advanced 0.6 percent to 6,896.24 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rallied almost 1.0 per cent to 10,962.95 and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.8 per cent to 4,799.58 points.

Britain's parliament holds a historic vote today on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal agreed with the EU and all sides are bracing for turmoil when the text is almost certainly rejected.

"The most important event of the day will undoubtedly be the British parliament's vote on Theresa May's Brexit plan," said analyst Konstantinos Anthis at trading firm ADSS.

"The vote is expected to begin at 1900 GMT and there's a lot of speculation over the potential outcome and its repercussions for the pound and the Brexit process.

"The most likely scenario is that May will lose this vote but what comes after depends on the margin of defeat."

Asian equities rebounded from Monday's sharp losses but investors remain wary of any further sign of weakness in the global economy. — AFP