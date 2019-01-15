Kelantan BA seek govt support in bid to produce more top shuttlers

KOTA BARU, Jan 15 — The Kelantan Badminton Association (KBA) have called on the state government to continue to support their efforts to produce world-class shuttlers.

KBA president Dr Naharuddin Hashim said that despite facing financial difficulties and the lack of facilities, “we have produced many talented players who have gone on to represent the country, with some even offered jobs overseas as coaches and technical directors”.

“We are confident that we can produce more world-class players if the state has a badminton stadium and a high-performance training centre.

“Despite our shortcomings, we have produced world-class players like Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, Muhammad Roslin Hashim and Phua Ah Pua over the years,” he told Bernama today.

Hafiz won the prestigious All-England title in 2003 while Phua used to serve as the Brunei BA’s technical director. Mohamad Izuan Ibrahim also used to coach in Japan.

As such, Naharuddin said they welcomed any support from sponsors and the state government as they seek to unearth more young players who could be absorbed into the national team.

“Even now we have two Kelantan players, Chan Wen Tse,13, and Haikal Nazri,16 , in the national junior team,” he said. — Bernama