While Pakatan hits the campaign trail hard, BN’s slow and steady style is gaining traction

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran visits the Perkampungan Orang Asli Sungai Relong in Pos Menson, Cameron Highlands January 13, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 15 — Pakatan Harapan seems to be fighting an uphill battle here in Cameron Highlands after a streak of by-election wins since May 9.

The fourth day of the campaign for the hill-top tourist destination sees the ruling coalition trying to win the 32,000-odd voters here by “pressure” rather than tact.

The constituency is not like urban ones where voters are exposed to the various political ideologies and minds are open to various sorts of reasonings and issues of national level.

Campaigning in Cameron Highlands is like fighting a war in the forest where one cannot see the “enemy within.”

While Pakatan Harapan (PH) is going at it “fast and furious”, treating the voters as urban ones exposed to the normal issues at national level, the opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) is more subdued and quiet — playing it so low key that even the media has no access to its programme.

The BN campaign seems to be right on target though as the campaigners house themselves among the voters and “pitch tents” in areas very close to the target.

Statements made by PH candidate M. Manoharan and Senator Bob Manolan Mohamad had a somewhat negative effect on the 6,800 Orang Asli voters, who may now throw their total support to BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor.

Cameron Highlands voters are simple folks who want their daily problems sorted so they can continue to make their living without hassle.

PH is depending on the 30 per cent Chinese and 14 per cent Indian voters but the young ones are working outstation and may not be able to return to vote on January 26.

The odds seem to be against PH in this by-election but there is one consolation — the Orang Asli and Malay voters may not come out in full force, which may affect the odds of victory for BN.

The two groups are located far from the polling stations and if BN campaigners cannot provide the transportation for them, BN may lose quite a number of votes.