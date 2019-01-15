Tom Cruise reveals two more ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies coming soon

In this file photo taken on July 22, 2018, actor and producer Tom Cruise arrives for a screening of 'Mission Impossible - Fallout' at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Proving that no mission is impossible, Tom Cruise has teased the dates for two more Mission: Impossible sequels.

According to reports, Christopher McQuarrie will be back to direct the new sequels following the success of Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Cruise meanwhile took to Twitter to confirm that he would be back as Ethan Hunt by teasing the release dates of the upcoming sequels with a short teaser promo.

Based on the teaser, we can expect the seventh mission to take place in 2021 while the eighth movie will follow in 2022.