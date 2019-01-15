Tom Cruise reveals two more ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies coming soon

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Proving that no mission is impossible, Tom Cruise has teased the dates for two more Mission: Impossible sequels.
According to reports, Christopher McQuarrie will be back to direct the new sequels following the success of Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible — Fallout.
Cruise meanwhile took to Twitter to confirm that he would be back as Ethan Hunt by teasing the release dates of the upcoming sequels with a short teaser promo.
Based on the teaser, we can expect the seventh mission to take place in 2021 while the eighth movie will follow in 2022.
Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019