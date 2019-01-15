PAS wants Pakatan govt to open discussions to amend Act 355

The Kelantan government wants the Federal Government to open discussions on amendments the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) which was brought to Parliament during the previous government. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 15 — The Kelantan government wants the Federal Government to open discussions on amendments the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) which was brought to Parliament during the previous government.

State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud told reporters here today that the issue only involved Muslims and not non-Muslims.

He said progress appeared quite difficult for now, nonetheless, his quarter would never give up and hoped Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa would provide space for discussions on this matter.

In October last year, PAS had urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government to debate and amend the Act 355 or better known as RUU355. — Bernama