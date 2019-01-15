Sixth seed Svitolina fires into Aussie Open second round

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in action during the match against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic. during the Australian Open First Round at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 — Big-serving sixth seed Elina Svitolina blasted into the Australian Open second round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over qualifier Viktorija Golubic today.

Svitolina, who scored the biggest win of her career in clinching the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore in October, fired down nine aces to power past her Swiss opponent in just over an hour.

The Ukrainian was a quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park last year. But a Grand Slam breakthrough has so far proved elusive.

She is in the same side of the draw as US Open winner Naomi Osaka, and could meet her in the quarter-finals.

Svitolina next meets Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia. — AFP