Captain Marvel’ stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Gemma Chan to meet fans at Marina Bay Sands next month

Meet Captain Marvel herself, played by Brie Larson next month. — Picture from Instagram/Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 – Marvel fans, you might want to mark your calendars.

The cast and directors of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel will be making an appearance at Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands for a special fan event next month on February 14.

Following last year’s successful fan event for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, this year’s fan event will see Hollywood stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Gemma Chan along with Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck who directed the film.

Diehard fans will have the opportunity to meet Captain Marvel herself, Nick Fury and Minn-Erva at the free public event at Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Valentine’s Day.

“The Walt Disney Company couldn’t be happier to bring Marvel fans in South Asia closer to their heroes once again," said The Walt Disney Company (South Asia) vice president of Studio, Live Entertainment and Music Tom Batchelor.

"The love for all things Marvel in this region is truly incredible and, working closely with our partners at Marina Bay Sands, we‘re looking forward to a spectacular Captain Marvel Fan Event."

Attendees are required to pre-register and collect their tickets on February 10 due to the venue’s limited space.

Registration will start at 10am on February 10 and will continue until tickets are fully redeemed.

To avoid disappointment, be sure to have a valid Marina Bay Sands or SISTIC ticketing account as you will need it to register for the event.

“The Marina Bay Sands and Disney collaboration sets new benchmarks in entertainment with each event, as the only Asian stop for this talent tour, we can’t wait to show fans what we’ve got in store for them this February,” said Marina Bay Sands president and chief executive officer George Tanasijevich.

Fans may sign up for an account here.

Visit here for more details on the registration process.

Captain Marvel opens in Malaysian cinemas on March 7.