Razer Phone 2 now available in Malaysia

Razer Phone 2. — Pictures courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Razer Phone 2 has finally arrived in Malaysia and this is their first gaming smartphone to launch officially in our market. It comes with a 5.72” Quad HD+ display and an impressive 120Hz UltraMotion refresh rate.

The Razer Phone 2 is officially priced at RM3,449 and it will be available starting today at major retailers in Malaysia which include Lazada, Shopee, All IT, Thunder Match Technology and Gamers Hideout. There are also telco bundles with Maxis and U Mobile.

On Maxis, the device is offered from as low as RM101/month on its Zerolution programme. Alternatively, you can get it for RM2,029 via a normal contract over a 24-month period. U Mobile is offering the Razer Phone 2 on instalment from as low as RM120/month with its UPackage offering and it’s also available on a normal contract for RM2,299 on Unlimited Hero P139 and RM2,799 on Hero P99.

U Mobile is offering free 100 Razer Gold (Worth RM100) to the first 500 U Mobile customers. If you’re the first 50 to purchase the device from the U Mobile experience store at Berjaya Times Square, you will also get 100 Razer Gold (worth RM100) and an exclusive Razer Swag pack that contains a Razer Hammerhead BT headset, Razer Chroma mug, Team Razer Coaster, Team Razer T-shirt and Team Razer lanyard.

Razer Phone 2 has finally arrived in Malaysia and is the first gaming smartphone to launch officially in our market.

Continuing on the specs, the Razer Phone 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor with vapour chamber cooling and it comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On-board it has 64GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD. The device comes with a pair of stereo front speakers and there’s also a Razer Chroma RGB logo at the rear that offers 16.8 million colour options.

For taking pictures, it features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12MP f1/.75 main shooter and a secondary 12MP f/2.6 telephoto shooter. There’s optical image stabilisation and it is capable of shooting 4K videos. In front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

The Razer Phone 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor with vapour chamber cooling and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Powering the Razer Phone 2 is a 4,000mAh battery that supports QuickCharge 4.0+ via USB-C and it also supports wireless charging. There’s also IP67 water resistance but unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a headphone jack.

For the price, it’s quite close to the ASUS ROG Phone which is officially priced at RM3,499. While it gets a 6.0” Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, the ROG Phone runs on a higher clocked 2.96GHz Snapdragon 845 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 512GB version is available for RM3,999. — SoyaCincau