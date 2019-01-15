Malay Mail

Former champion Azarenka dumped from Open at first hurdle

Published 1 hour ago on 15 January 2019

Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka in action during the match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open First Round at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 15, 2019. — Reuters pic
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 — Former world number one and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka was dumped from the Australian Open at the first hurdle today, throwing away a one-set lead against Laura Siegemund.

The Belarusian, who has tumbled down the rankings since the birth of son Leo and a messy custody battle afterwards, slumped out 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-2.

Germany’s Siegemund trailed 4-2 in the second set before finding her second wind to come out on top of the almost three-hour marathon.

“I played a good first set and even though I was up in the tiebreak, I let go a little bit and she was right there,” said the world 110.

“I kind of reset myself and knew I was playing a good match, and I just had to  close in those situations.”

The win was her first at a major since the 2016 US Open, as continues to work her way back from a major knee injury in early 2017.

For Azarenka, it was her worst performance at Melbourne Park since a first-round exit on her debut in 2006.

She won the title in 2012 and 2013, but missed the last two tournaments because of giving birth and the custody battle. — AFP

