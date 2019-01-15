Actress Nabila Huda apologises after food stall labelled ‘bland’ by disappointed customers

Actress Nabila Huda took to Twitter in a series of rants when customers complained about the slow service at her eatery. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Following a series of rants on social media, actress Nabila Huda has apologised to customers who criticised her food stall’s service and quality of food.

The Munafik actress initially took to Twitter to vent her disappointment after several social media users who frequented her Waroeng Isabella eatery in Rasta TTDI Kuala Lumpur labelled it as bland because of slow service and images of food that look nothing like the actual dish.

“I apologise for the poor service that is not up to expectations. I will try to improve it.

“I’m sorry that customers had bad experiences when they visited my restaurant. Out of all who ate there, only 2 to 3 per cent faced problems,” the 34-year-old wrote.

Today I ada retweet 3 org complain benda Yang sama,mungkin I thought it was you jugak Sbb banyak reply I dapat.kalau maaf tu bukan untuk awak,Saya mintak maaf la okay?boleh maafkan ke tak?saya mintak maaf dengan kelemahan service tak seperti Yang awak expect.saya akn perbaiki.. — Nabila Huda (@abilsuhaimi) January 13, 2019

Nabila, whose real name is Nabila Huda Suhaimi, was triggered when Twitter user @cikedik described the restaurant as “mediocre” when she waited for two hours for her food to arrive.

Makanan waroeng Isabella is har-har hambar. Tunggu 2 jam, tapi mediocre gila. Expectation v reality. In other words, overrated. My personal experience has been bad pic.twitter.com/jM4GXCG1Sk — Aliaaaaaa (@cikedik) January 12, 2019

In one part of Nabila’s response, she wrote: “Try explaining your expectations? What was it you were expecting? That the gurame fish will fly onto your table once you’ve paid? Or are you hoping someone will feed you the fish?”.

Hambar ke?ikan gurami ni punya besar,harga rm15 kata hambar?crack!would you spend a meal of Big Mac dekat McDonald’s walaupun Kau tau rupa dia tak sama Dalam gambar?but sis,tu McDonald’s,ada aircond ada proper Seat. Yang awak dtg tu,warung,food court.. https://t.co/HWBIcvu7Qn — Nabila Huda (@abilsuhaimi) January 13, 2019

Fellow Twitter users responded by saying the actress should have dealt with the matter in a more professional manner.

This is not the way you respond for this issue. Customer tak kisah pun how hard you try to serve to give the best foods and services. If ada complaint, you fix it. Bukan going rage and explaim to customer what are you facing. — kappa mikey (@ptrmhmmdkrm) January 13, 2019

Nabila owns Waroeng Isabella with her husband Mohd Izwan Johar. Among the dishes sold include Nasi Ikan Gurami and Ayam Taliwang.