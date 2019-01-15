Malay Mail

Actress Nabila Huda apologises after food stall labelled ‘bland’ by disappointed customers

By Melanie Chalil

Actress Nabila Huda took to Twitter in a series of rants when customers complained about the slow service at her eatery. — Picture via Instagram
PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Following a series of rants on social media, actress Nabila Huda has apologised to customers who criticised her food stall’s service and quality of food.

The Munafik actress initially took to Twitter to vent her disappointment after several social media users who frequented her Waroeng Isabella eatery in Rasta TTDI Kuala Lumpur labelled it as bland because of slow service and images of food that look nothing like the actual dish.

“I apologise for the poor service that is not up to expectations. I will try to improve it.

“I’m sorry that customers had bad experiences when they visited my restaurant. Out of all who ate there, only 2 to 3 per cent faced problems,” the 34-year-old wrote.

 

 

Nabila, whose real name is Nabila Huda Suhaimi, was triggered when Twitter user @cikedik described the restaurant as “mediocre” when she waited for two hours for her food to arrive.

 

 

In one part of Nabila’s response, she wrote: “Try explaining your expectations? What was it you were expecting? That the gurame fish will fly onto your table once you’ve paid? Or are you hoping someone will feed you the fish?”.

 

 

Fellow Twitter users responded by saying the actress should have dealt with the matter in a more professional manner.

 

 

Nabila owns Waroeng Isabella with her husband Mohd Izwan Johar. Among the dishes sold include Nasi Ikan Gurami and Ayam Taliwang.

