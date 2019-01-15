KL shares remain easier at mid-afternoon

While trading in a tight range, Bursa Malaysia remains negative and vulnerable to selling pressure at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session easier with the key index remaining in the red territory on the back of selling in selected index-linked counters.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 1.53 points to 1,674.63 from yesterday’s close of 1,676.16.

Petronas Chemicals and Axiata dragged the composite index down by 2.377 points after dipping nine sen and seven sen to RM8.26 and RM3.93 respectively.

A dealer said concerns over China’s economic growth, following the release of weak export data which was the largest monthly fall in two years, had weighed on investors sentiment locally.

“This shocking news have stoked concerns over the economic outlook. Being our largest trading partner, the (slowing) growth in China is worrying,” he said.

There were 379 losers and 327 gainers, with 313 counters unchanged, 856 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.57 billion shares worth RM936.19 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM9.42, Tenaga shed six sen to RM13.80, while Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM24.70 and RM5.65.

Of actives, Tatt Giap slipped half-a-sen to 14 sen, Sapura Energy trimmed one sen to 29.5 sen and Perisai was flat at half-a-sen.

The FBM Emas Index slid 0.59 of-a-point to 11,557.66, the FBMT 100 Index declined 2.63 points to 11,443.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 1.56 points to 11,466.24.

The FBM Ace rose 11.35 points to 4,435.84 and the FBM 70 improved 29.37 points to 13,527.76.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index added 0.17 of-a-point to 17,395.17, the Plantation Index bagged 7.93 points to 7,113.15, but the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.66 of-a-point to 160.66. — Bernama