Kedah acts following Chikungunya outbreak in southern Thailand

ALOR SETAR, Jan 15 — Kedah has taken preventive and control measures following a reported outbreak of the mosquito-borne Chikungunya disease in Hat Yai, Thailand, just across the common border.

State director of health Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said today the measures included checks at the Malaysia-Thailand border such as Bukit Kayu Hitam, Langkawi Island and Kota Putra, Durian Burung.

“We are also destroying the Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, fogging and larviciding,” he said in a statement today.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

Dr Norhizan said visitors were also screened for fever, and those who had high temperature would be referred to the nearest clinic for further examination. In December last year, 125,908 visitors were screened.

“The State Health Department will also enhance the monitoring of Chikungunya with the Songkhla Region Health Office, Thailand,” he said, and advised people with symptoms of Chikungunya to do a test at any hospital.

No new cases of the Chikungunya disease have been reported in Kedah since the last one on Aug 12 last year, he said, adding that the state recorded 190 cases in 2017 and five last year. — Bernama