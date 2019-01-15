Michelle Yeoh is getting her own ‘Star Trek’ spin-off series

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Michelle Yeoh is certainly getting beamed up with a new Star Trek spin-off confirmed to in the works.

According to reports, CBS All Access has announced a Discovery spin-off that will expand on Yeoh’s character Captain Philippa Georgiou and her exploits as a member of the Starfleet secret intelligence division Section 31.

Rumours of a spin-off first started speculating in November last year and fans were buzzing with excitement over the possibility. This would be another win for Yeoh following the Best Comedy award for Crazy Rich Asians at the recent Critics’ Choice Awards.

Though Yeoh’s character was killed off early in the series, she was brought back through the Mirror Universe and will also be seen in the second season.

Season two of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on January 17 on CBS All Access.