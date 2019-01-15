Man charged with murder of two children in Kedah

Murder suspect Amir Ariffin (centre) is brought to the magistrate court in Yan, Kedah January 15, 2019. — Bernama

YAN, Jan 15 — A man, believed to be a drug addict who was arrested after two young siblings were found stabbed to death in Kampung Tengah, Kuala Sungai Yan, last week, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of the two children.

Amir Ariffin, 49, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with the murder of five-year-old Nurul Hanim Idris and two-year-old Mohammad Hafiz Idris at a house in Kampung Tengah, Kuala Sungai Yan, between 11 pm and midnight last January 8.

Amir , unrepresented, also faced another charge with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on the children’s uncle, Soberi Saad, 52, with a sword at the same place, time and date.

The court set March 18 for mention. ­— Bernama