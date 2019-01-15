Ray Romano and Mark Duplass star in Netflix’s ‘Paddleton’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘Paddleton’ that stars Ray Romano and Mark Duplass.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming indie comedy-drama Paddleton that stars Ray Romano and Mark Duplass.

Romano and Duplass star as neighbours whose unlikely friendship is tested when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Join them in their emotional journey as they learn to lean on each other.

The synopsis of film reads: “An unlikely friendship between two misfit neighbours becomes an unexpectedly emotional journey when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer.”

Paddleton is set for release on Netflix on February 22.