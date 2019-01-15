Sunday shooting motivated by revenge and drugs, say police

Police conduct investigations at the scene of the shooting at the Jalan Sungai Pinang flats in George Town January 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 15 ― Revenge and drugs were the motives behind the shooting of a building contractor on Sunday night, the police revealed today.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang said a total 15 gunshot wounds were found on the victim’s body.

“We believe the attack was due to revenge related to drugs,” he told reporters today.

Late Sunday night, at about 11.30pm, Mohammad Nazrulhisyam Mohamed Meera, 27, was shot dead at close range by an unknown assailant while he was with six other men at a carpark in Jalan Sungai Pinang.

In the latest development, Che Zaimani said they had arrested seven men aged between 20 and 48.

“We also arrested the victim’s uncle and after we received information that the case is related to drugs, we conducted drug tests on all of the suspects,” he said.

Four of the men arrested, including the uncle, were tested positive for drugs.

“They were remanded last night until January 19,” he said.

On Sunday night, Mohammad Nazrulhisyam was talking with his friends at the car park of the flat complex when they were approached by men on a motorcycle.

One of the men got down from the motorcycle and fired shots at the victim at about three metres away.

The victim, known as Syam Sado, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12.48am.