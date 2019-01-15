Bursa ends morning trade lower

A weak Wall Street close and unexpectedly gloomy export data from China weigh on Bursa Malaysia's morning session. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) extended its earlier downtrend to close the morning session easier on the back of weak interest, seen mostly in selected heavyweights.

At lunch break, the benchmark index slipped 1.06 points to 1,675.1 from yesterday's close of 1,676.16.

It moved between 1,672.55 and 1,677.6 in morning trade, after opening 1.33 points lower at 1,674.83.

A dealer said the unfavourable market sentiment following the weak overnight close of Wall Street and export data from China weighed on demand.

There were 349 losers and 295 gainers, with 319 counters unchanged, 912 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.29 billion shares worth RM710.05 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM9.42, Tenaga trimmed two sen to RM13.84, Petronas Chemicals lost 10 sen to RM8.25, while both Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM24.70 and RM5.65.

Of actives, Sapura Energy and Tatt Giap shed half-a-sen each to 30 sen and 14 sen respectively, but Seacera added 2.5 sen to 25.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 3.07 points easier at 11,555.18, the FBMT 100 Index lost 3.46 points to 11,442.76, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 1.38 points to 11,466.43.

The FBM 70 perked 11.61 points to 13,510, and the FBM Ace Index improved 17.93 points to 4,442.42.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gave up 5.23 points to 17,389.77, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.66 of-a-point to 160.66, while the Plantation Index bagged 2.56 points to 7,107.78. — Bernama