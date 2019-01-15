Then and now: Celebs dive into #10yearchallenge

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — We’re only three weeks into 2019 and it was only going to be a matter of time before a new social media challenge would make its rounds on the Internet.
Marking the first viral challenge of the year is the #10yearchallenge where people share a throwback snap of themselves from a decade ago next to a recent photograph.
Well, it certainly is safer than dancing alongside a moving vehicle (we’re looking at you KiKi Challenge).
Celebrities in Hollywood are embracing the trending hashtag for fans and followers to compare.
For the familiar faces of Tinseltown, the challenge is proof that some lucky lot have struck the gene jackpot and haven’t really aged at all.
Is it too late for the #10YearChallenge?— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 15, 2019
📷@jillmanipulator/@johnrussophoto pic.twitter.com/SRvyNdkKJZ
And then there were celebs like Janet Jackson who used the hashtag #
As with any viral challenge, you can always count on those who take the mickey out of it, like these famous names and popular television shows.
Wax on, wax off... #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/lkGs9AvSBN— Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) January 15, 2019
What a difference Nair makes! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/eSDssIg8Qk— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 14, 2019
Spending 10 years with The Gang can change a man. #10yearchallenge #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/DnEPlSNiRD— It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) January 14, 2019
We can’t wait to see Malaysian celebrities and their decade-old snaps!