Then and now: Celebs dive into #10yearchallenge

Published 1 hour ago on 15 January 2019

By Melanie Chalil

Country singer LeAnn Rimes is just one of the many celebrities who took part in the viral challenge. — Picture from Instagram/LeAnn Rimes
PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — We’re only three weeks into 2019 and it was only going to be a matter of time before a new social media challenge would make its rounds on the Internet.

Marking the first viral challenge of the year is the #10yearchallenge where people share a throwback snap of themselves from a decade ago next to a recent photograph.

Well, it certainly is safer than dancing alongside a moving vehicle (we’re looking at you KiKi Challenge).

Celebrities in Hollywood are embracing the trending hashtag for fans and followers to compare.

For the familiar faces of Tinseltown, the challenge is proof that some lucky lot have struck the gene jackpot and haven’t really aged at all.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When time and hair product are on your side (swipe right) #10YearChallenge

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤪😅

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 

And then there were celebs like Janet Jackson who used the hashtag #howharddidaginghityouchallenge, spurring on supermodel and America’s Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks to follow suit.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

challenge accepted 😝 #glowupchallenge #howharddidaginghityouchallenge

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

 

 

 

As with any viral challenge, you can always count on those who take the mickey out of it, like these famous names and popular television shows.

 

 

 

 

 

 

We can’t wait to see Malaysian celebrities and their decade-old snaps!

