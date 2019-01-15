Then and now: Celebs dive into #10yearchallenge

Country singer LeAnn Rimes is just one of the many celebrities who took part in the viral challenge. — Picture from Instagram/LeAnn Rimes

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — We’re only three weeks into 2019 and it was only going to be a matter of time before a new social media challenge would make its rounds on the Internet.

Marking the first viral challenge of the year is the #10yearchallenge where people share a throwback snap of themselves from a decade ago next to a recent photograph.

Well, it certainly is safer than dancing alongside a moving vehicle (we’re looking at you KiKi Challenge).

Celebrities in Hollywood are embracing the trending hashtag for fans and followers to compare.

For the familiar faces of Tinseltown, the challenge is proof that some lucky lot have struck the gene jackpot and haven’t really aged at all.

And then there were celebs like Janet Jackson who used the hashtag # howharddidaginghityouchallenge , spurring on supermodel and America’s Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks to follow suit.

As with any viral challenge, you can always count on those who take the mickey out of it, like these famous names and popular television shows.

Spending 10 years with The Gang can change a man. #10yearchallenge #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/DnEPlSNiRD — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) January 14, 2019

We can’t wait to see Malaysian celebrities and their decade-old snaps!