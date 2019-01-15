WhatsApp users on iPhone can send private replies from group chats

After updating to the latest WhatsApp version, you can reply privately by long pressing a message bubble in a group chat and then tap on more. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for iOS users with its latest 2.19.10 update. This allows you to reply to group chat messages privately with the specific person.

After updating to the latest WhatsApp version, you can reply privately by long pressing a message bubble in a group chat and then tap on more. Then you should see a new “Reply Privately” option that will send you to the private 1:1 message interface along with a copy of the original message.

WhatsApp’s group private reply feature on iOS. — SoyaCincau pic

Apart from that, the new WhatsApp update allows you to add stickers by tapping on the smiley icon while editing a photo or a video. It also allows you to preview a person’s contact by performing a 3D touch from the status tab.

This private reply for group chats is already supported on Android. Just tap and hold on a message bubble, then tap on the three dots on the top right corner. You should be able to see the “Reply privately” option. — SoyaCincau