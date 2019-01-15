See Tessa Thompson and Lily James in ‘Little Woods’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Little Woods’ that stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Neon has released a new trailer for upcoming indie crime drama Little Woods that stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

Thompson and James plays sisters struggling to survive in their small town. A former drug pusher, Thompson is forced back into the business to help her sister and save their family home.

The film also stars Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale and Lance Reddick.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Ollie (Thompson) is a reformed drug runner now living in an economically depressed small town in North Dakota, who was caught coming back from Canada with medicine for her terminally ill mother and has been toeing the line ever since. After her mother dies, Ollie’s sister Deb (James) shows up on her doorstep with a hungry child and an unplanned pregnancy. Ollie can only see one viable option: Quickly raise money to pay back the bank and hold onto their mother’s home, so Deb can raise her family safely away from her abusive ex. But to do that, she’ll need to return to the dangerous way of life she thought she’d left behind.”

Little Woods is set for US release on April 19.