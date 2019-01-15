Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra brings back epic tunes of 20th century

Conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky is all set to lead Mahler’s Epic Fifth orchestra this weekend. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Fancy the classical music from the early 20th century?

Acclaimed Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky, famous for his extensive experience in symphonic and operatic repertoire, is all set to bring back the romantic tunes of the 20th century to the audience at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this weekend.

Titled “Mahler’s Epic Fifth”, the classical concert will kick off with the momentous call of a single trumpet, and unfolds into a treasured journey from dark turmoil to blissful optimism.

Gustav Mahler was an Austro-Bohemian composer and conductor famous for his 10 symphonies and various classical songs, which drew together many different stands of romanticism.

His work is also viewed as a bridge between the 19th century Austro-German tradition and the modernism of the early 20th century.

Often regarded as a virtuosic portrait of love, Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, which was composed between 1901 and 1902, features a distinct trumpet solo that opens the work with a rhythmic motive.

Hear the genius of this notable composer on January 19 and 20 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.