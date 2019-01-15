Mat Sabu: Ulama aspiring for office must know other ideologies besides Islam

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu says the Muslim ulama aspiring to lead the country must possess knowledge about modern civilisation beyond Islamic jurisprudence. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Parti Amanah Negara wants the Muslim ulama to lead the country, but they must possess knowledge about modern civilisation beyond Islamic jurisprudence, president Mohamad Sabu said.

In an interview with pan-Arabic channel Al-Mayadeen, the politician popularly known as Mat Sabu told journalist Zainab Al-Saffar that the concept of leadership by the ulama was introduced during his time in PAS.

“At the time we were influenced by the Islamic Revolution in Iran (in 1979). We respect the ulama but they must have full knowledge in leading people,” he said.

Mohamad was answering a query which claimed PAS was unimpressed with Amanah's claims of being an Islamist party since it lacked top ulama figures within its ranks.

“We are trying to include more ulama into Amanah. And we have a special body to look after all these ulama who graduate from the Middle East to join our party in the hopes they can someday lead.

“Their knowledge must be not be limited to certain sectors of the people, but the whole of society. They must have knowledge of other ideologies as well, so they are able to deal with various issues related to Malaysians,” he said.

Mat Sabu also added he remained confident in Amanah's future even though PAS may command the majority of the grassroots.

“Even now in the PAS stronghold of Kelantan, its foundations are starting to shake as many PAS members are joining Amanah.

“At present we are seeing more than 2,000 new members from Kelantan a month, so we are very confident of the future,” he said, without further elaborating.