Sultan Abdullah proclaimed Sultan of Pahang

A screenshot of the ceremony where Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is proclaimed as the new Sultan of Pahang. ― Picture via Twiter/bernamadotcom

PEKAN, Jan 15 ― Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was today proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, succeeding his father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The Tengku Muda of Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, made the proclamation in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Abu Bakar in this royal town.

The proclamation was made under Article 9A, Part 1, of the Pahang State Constitution.

“It is hereby promulgated for public knowledge that the 110th meeting of the Pahang Royal Council, which convened on January 11, 2019, and in accordance with Islamic law, agreed to elect, appoint and proclaim His Royal Highness Tengku Mahkota Tengku Abdullah Alhaj DK SSAP, SIMP, DK Terengganu, DK Johor, the Regent of Pahang and heir, to ascend the throne of Pahang as the Ruler to succeed His Royal Highness the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah, effective January 11, 2019.

“Hence, everyone present here and all the people take note and uphold loyalty to His Royal Highness Sultan Abdullah Alhaj ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah,” he said.

The ascension to the Pahang throne entitles Sultan Abdullah, as the new Sultan of Pahang, to be on the list for election as the next and 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6.

The Conference of Rulers is scheduled to convene a special meeting on January 24 at Istana Negara to elect the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

By convention, the nine Malay Rulers have been guided by a list for their election, by rotation, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong since independence in 1957, with the following order of the states: Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Perlis, Terengganu, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Perak.

At the proclamation ceremony, Tengku Abdul Rahman, after reading out the proclamation, presented the Royal Instrument of Proclamation to Sultan Abdullah.

The Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan then presented the Instrument of Oath to Sultan Abdullah, 59, who proceeded to read out the pledge.

Sultan Abdullah, attired in a royal yellow Baju Melayu, pronounced the oath as the Sultan and Ruler of the State of Pahang and all the territories under its jurisdiction.

“I truly and rightfully acknowledge and pledge loyalty in administrating with fairness and trust the State of Pahang and all the territories under its jurisdiction in accordance with the laws of the State of Pahang that have been and will be promulgated from time to time,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah also pledged and vowed to truly maintain and safeguard at all times the sanctity of Islam and the peace and prosperity of the people and state of Pahang.

Soon after Sultan Abdullah had pronounced the oath, the audience hailed “Allahuakhbar” (God is Great) thrice followed by “Daulat Tuanku” (Long Live the Ruler) thrice.

Sultan Abdullah is the fourth child and eldest prince of Sultan Ahmad Shah and Almarhum Tengku Ampuan Afzan Tengku Muhammad.

His Royal Highness has twice been appointed as the Regent of Pahang, the first time on April 28, 1979, when Sultan Ahmad Shah was elected the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and the second time on December 28, 2016, when the health of Sultan Ahmad Shah began to deteriorate.

Today’s proclamation ceremony began at 11am, soon after the arrival of Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The royal couple had been driven from Istana Mahligai Mahkota, about a kilometre from Istana Abu Bakar, in a black Bentley. ― Bernama