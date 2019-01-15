Bursa Malaysia remains easier at mid-morning

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 2.02 points to 1,674.14 from yesterday's close of 1,676.16. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained easier at mid-morning, bucking the trend on regional peers, as concerns over China’s economic growth weighed on investors sentiment locally, a dealer said.

He said the release of weak export data from China, Malaysia's largest trade partner, fanned worries over the growing impact of the trade war.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 2.02 points to 1,674.14 from yesterday's close of 1,676.16.

Losses in Petronas Chemicals contributed 1.122 points to the composite index. The oil and gas stock fell eight sen to RM8.27 with 2.38 million shares transacted.

Elsewhere, the Singapore Straits Times Index gained 1.3 per cent to 3,214.75, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index improved 1.38 per cent to 26,660.27 and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.91 per cent to 20,544.64.

Back home, there were 287 losers and 269 gainers, while 296 counters were unchanged, 1,875 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 945.11 million shares worth RM451.92 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank eased three sen to RM9.40, Tenaga declined six sen to RM13.80, while Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM24.70 and RM5.65.

Of actives, Tatt Giap shed half-a-sen to 14 sen, Sapura Energy eased 1.5 sen to 29 sen, but Seacera added two sen to 25 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.6 points lower at 11,548.65, the FBMT 100 Index went down 11.02 points to 11,435.19, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 10.69 points to 11,457.11 and the FBM 70 contracted 1.52 points to 13,496.87.

The FBM Ace Index rose 34.73 points to 4,459.22.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gave up 8.51 points for 17,386.49, the Plantation Index slid 7.67 points to 7,097.55 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.64 of-a-point to 160.68. ― Bernama