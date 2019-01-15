Malay Mail

Pliskova races into Australian Open second round

Published 15 minutes ago on 15 January 2019

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action during the match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. — Reuters pic
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 — Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova brushed aside fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Australian Open second round today.

The 26-year-old made short work of her compatriot, dispatching her in 69 minutes.

“It’s a good start, I’m happy I didn’t have to spend too much time on court,” she said. 

“I don’t know why but I always play good tennis here (in Australia).”

Pliskova has made the quarter-finals in her last two appearances at Melbourne Park and entered this year’s tournament on a high after winning the Brisbane International warm-up.

She has been a regular in the second week of Grand Slams in recent years, reaching the quarters or better six times since late 2016, but is still searching for a breakthrough win. — AFP

