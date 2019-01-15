Ringgit a shade higher against US dollar in early trade

The ringgit creeps into positive territory in early trade as investors keep a close watch on Malaysia’s unemployment data figures for November to be released later in the day. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The ringgit was higher against the US dollar in early trade, dealers said.

At 9.10am, the ringgit stood at 4.0950/0990 compared to yesterday’s close of 4.0970/0020.

A dealer said investors were keeping a very close watch on Malaysia’s unemployment data figures for November to be released today.

Overall, the ringgit traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

It slid against the Singapore dollar to 3.0271/0305 from 3.0238/0286 recorded on Monday and against the British pound stood at 5.2752/2807 from 5.2577/2653.

The local unit also depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6982/7048 from 4.6960/6034.

It, however, rose against the Japanese yen to 3.7791/7831 from 3.7879/7936. — Bernama