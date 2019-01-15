Pentagon extends mission to Mexico border through September

US Army soldiers from Fort Riley, Kansas, put up barbed wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the US Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 — The US military will extend a mission to support security along the US border with Mexico through Sept 30, the Pentagon said yesterday.

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the extension in response to a request from the Homeland Security Department, the Pentagon said in a statement. There are about 2,350 troops assigned to the border mission.

The deployment had previously been authorised through Jan 31 by former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment in October, shortly before November congressional elections, as a part of an effort to crack down on illegal immigration, as waves of thousands of migrants escaping violence in Central America trekked toward the United States.

Critics, including opposition Democrats in Congress but also some US military veterans, have derided the troop deployment as a political stunt.

The Pentagon said it was “transitioning its support at the southwestern border from hardening ports of entry to mobile surveillance and detection, as well as concertina wire emplacement between ports of entry.”

It said it would continue to provide aviation support. — Reuters